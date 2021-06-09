Jean Peters was born in Corvallis, Montana, on March 2, 1930, to George and Ruth Slocum. One of 12 children of varying ages, Jean was afforded many opportunities for travel from a young age, something she did with a great deal of affinity throughout her life. At the age of 15, Jean spent time in California with older sisters. During that time, her sister Dorothy brought her to Market Street in San Francisco where people were celebrating; this date she later found out was VJ Day, marking the end of WWII.
Jean met Jim Peters in 1947. They were married on June 6, 1948. Jean and Jim had five children: Casey, David, Reid, Gina and Cristie. In 1974 they moved from Fremont, California, to Hamilton, Montana, where both Gina and Cristie would finish high school. Jean enjoyed a rewarding career as a business clerk at both the Hamilton and Victor school districts for over 20 years before retiring in the mid ’90s.