Dr. Charlotte Key Marrow, 90, originally from Knoxville, Tennessee, passed away on Friday, January 31, 2020, in Saint Paul, Minnesota, after a long battle with Alzheimer’s disease. Born November 11, 1929, Charlotte was the only child of the late Clyde Winston Key and Frances Stuart Key. Charlotte graduated from Agnes Scott College, Decatur, Georgia, with a Bachelor of Arts in 1951. She continued her studies at the Juilliard School of Music, New York City, obtaining a Master of Science in 1954. After a long marriage and subsequent divorce, she pursued her Doctorate of Musical Arts (organ performance), at the University of Texas, Austin, that she completed in 1998 at the age of 69.
Charlotte was guided by her Christian faith and belief in the dignity of humanity as a whole. She was concerned with racial equity and women’s rights, and showed compassion for those in need.
For over 60 years, she was a music educator, church musician and music director, performer, and founder of musical organizations. She shared her love of music everywhere she lived, bringing the joy of music to countless children, youth, college students, and adults. She loved teaching children to play the piano, coaching youth to perform during church, sharing musical traditions of non-Western cultures to college students, and educating adults about classical music. She often said that one of her most rewarding accomplishments was teaching those who did not think they could sing how to carry a tune and sing through her free “Carry-a-Tune-in-a-Bucket Class”.
As an organist, pianist, harpist and conductor, Charlotte was masterful at her musical craft, not only in churches, but also in symphony orchestras. Many music organizations she founded and directed continue to thrive, including Symphony of the Hills in Kerrville, Texas, which evolved from an orchestra she formed at Schreiner College while a member of the faculty.
Charlotte was ahead of her time. She approached life with enthusiasm and thrived on adventure; moving to Fairbanks, Alaska, in 1959 to teach music at the University of Alaska. This adventurous spirit was a defining characteristic of her life, including extensive international travel, and hosting exchange students, refugees, and missionaries from around the world.
While in Alaska, she met her husband, became a mother to his three children, and had three daughters of her own. Charlotte fostered her children’s spiritual, educational, and cultural growth in the same way she approached her life. Her children also contributed to her musical ventures, playing a wide range of instruments, regardless of ability, in a variety of her musical ensembles.
Charlotte was a remarkable woman and faced many challenges during her life, always finding strength through her faith. She is survived by her daughters: Julia, Mary (Jane), and Frances; granddaughter, Danya; and step-children: Charles, James, and Patricia.
Those who have been inspired by Charlotte are invited to make a donation to the Alzheimer’s Association in her honor at: http://act.alz.org/goto/DrCharlotteKMarrow.
A small, bedside service was held on January 31, 2020. Dr. Marrow will be buried at a family plot in New Gray Cemetery, Knoxville, Tennessee, later this year.