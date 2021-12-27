Martin Philip Kruty, 89, of Helotes, passed away Monday, December 20, 2021, in a San Antonio hospital. He was born March 12, 1932, in Orange, New Jersey, and attended Hillside New Jersey High School, graduating in 1950.
Martin enlisted in U.S. Air Force September 1951. He completed Basic Training at Sampson Air Base, New York in 1951. He was assigned to Lowry AFB, Denver, Colorado, and completed Electronics Training in 1952. He was accepted in 1953 for Aviation Cadet Training at Ellington, AFB, Houston, Texas. Martin was promoted to Second Lieutenant in 1953 and finished Aircraft Performance Engineer training at Mather AFB, California. In 1954, he was assigned to Carswell AFB, Texas, for duty as an Aircraft Performance Engineer on B-36 Aircraft. Martin married and was promoted First Lieutenant in 1956. He was transferred to Ellington AFB, Texas, to complete Navigator Training, then was assigned to Biloxi AFB, Mississippi, for Electronic Warfare Training. He then was assigned to Ellsworth AFB, South Dakota, for duty as an Electronic Warfare Officer on B-52 Aircraft, flying numerous Airborne Alert missions with nuclear weapons. With unit dispersal in 1961, Martin was assigned to Amarillo AFB, Texas, still flying B-52’s and was selected for Squadron Officers School Training at Maxwell AFB, Alabama. Returning to Amarillo, he was assigned duty as Assistant Wing Electronic Officer Training and Training Devices Officer. Martin was promoted to Captain, and was elevated to the position of Wing Electronic Officer. In 1965, he was selected for reassignment to Headquarters Fifteenth AFB in Riverside, California, to be in charge of all simulators training devices at fourteen subordinate bases. He was promoted to Major and elevated to position of Chief of All Ground Training activities to include Collateral Training, Simulators, Training Devices and Disaster Preparedness Programs.