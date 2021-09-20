James E. Schrimsher was born March 10, 1943, in Beaumont, Texas, to Jack and Ruby Schrimsher. He was the eldest child and first grandchild. Therefore, he was the one blamed for wrongdoings even though he may have been outside the county! His sense of humor sustained him throughout all the bumps of life. He loved to make people laugh. He would approach strangers and ask them questions. His goal was to leave people with a smile on their face.
In July of 1960, he married his High School Sweetheart, Paula E. Hall. They enjoyed 50 years of wedded bliss. Paula preceded him in death on September 29, 2010. Bereavement and grief was painful. James attended a Bereavement class where he became Buddies with several classmates. He married Paula Jo, a bereavement buddy, on February 18, 2012.
The Electric Reliability Council of Texas announced “tight grid conditions” related to outages and increased June usage of power. ERCOT has requested everyone set their thermostats at 78 degrees or higher. Supposedly, this decreases usages by 6-8%. The request lasts through Friday, June 18.