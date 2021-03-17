Daniel Clower Edwards III, was a beloved husband, father, grandfather and friend. He passed away on Monday, March 15, 2021, at VITAS Inpatient Hospice Unit in San Antonio, Texas, with his wife holding his hand when he passed from this life to his eternal life with Christ.
Dan was born in Greenville, Texas, April, 22, 1945, and graduated high school from Robert E. Lee in Baytown in 1963. He coached football in Tarkington Prairie ISD. After which, he made the decision to serve his country during the Vietnam War. Dan served in the Navy from 1969 to 1972. He went to boot camp in Great Lakes, Illinois. He was stationed on the USS Dewey and the USS Meredith. He also served as a Navy recruiter in Alabama. Upon leaving the Navy, he went on to land the job as the Assistant City Manager in West University Houston. From there, he worked for the City of Belaire.