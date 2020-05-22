Alfonzia Clark II
Services Monday
SAN ANTONIO — Memorial services for Alfonzia Clark II, 34, of Kerrville, who died Thursday, May 21, 2020, in San Antonio, will be from 12:30 to 1:30 p.m. Monday, May 25, 2020, at Barnett Chapel Methodist Church, Kerrville.
Funeral arrangements are under the care of Wright’s Funeral Parlor, Kerrville.
Mary Helen Day
No local services
HOUSTON — There will be no local services at this time for Mary Helen Day, 84, of Houston, formerly of Kerrville, who died Sunday, May 17, 2020, in Houston.
Arrangements are under the direction and personal care of the professionals at Kerrville Funeral Home.
Susanne Kotalik Graham
Services Wednesday
KERRVILLE — A funeral Mass and celebration of life for Susanne Kotalik Graham, 94, of Kerrville, who died Friday, April 24, 2020, at her residence, will be at 9:30 a.m. Wednesday, May 27, 2020, at Notre Dame Catholic Church. Rosary will precede the Mass at 9 a.m. Also, at a later date, interment will be held at Cherry Grove Cemetery, Cherry Grove, Pennsylvania.
Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Grimes Funeral Chapels of Kerrville.
Manuel Valero Sr.
Services today
SAN ANTONIO — Funeral services for Manuel Valero Sr., 53, of Kerrville, who died Tuesday May 19, 2020, in San Antonio, will be at 10 a.m. Saturday, May 23, 2020, at Grimes Funeral Chapels. Interment will follow at Mountain View Cemetery.
Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Grimes Funeral Chapels of Kerrville.