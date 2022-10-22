Allen “Chris” Christopherson, 83, of Kerrville, passed away October 18, 2022, in Kerrville. He was born in Coolidge, TX, to Adolf and Ina Christopherson on November 15, 1938. He married Barbara on March 25, 2022, in Burleson, TX.
He attended school at Crozier Tech in Dallas, TX. He never graduated from college but took countless Seminary classes to improve upon what he was doing. He worked most recently as a Chaplain at Peterson Regional Medical Center. He held that position for at least the last 10 years. He also worked with Grimes Funeral Chapels up to his death. He also worked some of his life selling insurance, and even driving a truck. He has lived most of his life in Texas, but also lived in Florida and Maryland. He was a veteran of the Korean War and served in the United States Marine Corps. He was an active member of Trinity Baptist Church, which is quite an achievement in his eyes. He was involved in many organizations throughout his time living in Kerrville and enjoyed every one of them. It had to do with the people he got to work with.