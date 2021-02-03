Santos Medrano Andrade

Santos Medrano Andrade, 60, of Kerrville, passed away on January 31, 2021. He was born in Lagunillas, SLP, Mexico, to Ciro and Sofia Andrade on May 28, 1960. He married Cynthia Flores on March 5, 1985, in Kerrville.

He worked as a cook for Riverhill Country Club and Mamacita’s of Kerrville for 20+ years.

