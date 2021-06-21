Betty Jean Loftin Yancey went to Heaven on June 18, 2021, in Dallas, TX. She was born in San Antonio, TX, on November 17, 1931, to Lucy Williams and William “Bill” Loftin. Betty loved that she was the baby of her very large family of 10 children. Her childhood was filled with activity and love. She and her siblings spoke of many happy and funny times at 208 Denver Ave. Betty graduated from Breckenridge High School in San Antonio, where she made lifelong friends and was a member of the “Purple Jackets” spirit organization. After high school, she attended secretarial school and began her work life.
She was employed by Mobil Oil Co. and eventually met Robert A. “Bob” Yancey, whom she would marry on November 17, 1956, her 25th birthday. Betty and Bob had two children, JoAnne and James Allen “Jimmy” and she enjoyed being at home and taking care of her family. They settled in Kerrville, TX, where Betty made many friends and eventually worked at the KISD administrative offices. She also maintained dear friendships with many in San Antonio.
The Electric Reliability Council of Texas announced “tight grid conditions” related to outages and increased June usage of power. ERCOT has requested everyone set their thermostats at 78 degrees or higher. Supposedly, this decreases usages by 6-8%. The request lasts through Friday, June 18.