Sharon Elizabeth Logue, 63, passed away Wednesday, June 30, 2021, at her home in Buenos Aires, Argentina. A memorial service will be held Saturday, July 10, 2021, at 1 p.m. at Wilkirson-Hatch-Bailey Funeral Home in Waco. Immediately following the service, family and friends will gather at 3800 Greenleaf Drive until 4 p.m. All are welcome and, in celebration of her life, the family encourages you to wear bright, colorful clothing.
Born May 7, 1958, in Waco, Sharon was the second of four daughters born to Bill and Gloria Logue. Growing up, Linda and Sharon were the inseparable “big girls” and Katherine and Margaret “the babies.” Collectively she and her sisters were, are and will always be “the Logue Girls.” Growing up, she attended Seventh & James Baptist Church and Waco public schools, graduating from Richfield High School in 1976. While at Richfield, Sharon played on the school tennis team and was quite the doubles partner. It was at this time she began reading the sports page that her dad would save for her to read at the breakfast table. She was a fan of the Lady Bears and followed them religiously, even while living in Argentina. Sic ‘em, Bears! Her childhood friends became life-long friends who were a deep source of love and comfort her entire life.
