Rosa Flores Ayala, 87 years old, of Kerrville, passed away on April 15, 2022, at her home in Kerrville, Texas, with family by her side. She was born, with the help of a midwife, in a home on Lemos Street to Catarino Lemos Flores and Eloisa Garza on May 20, 1934. She married John Fernandez Ayala Jr. on July 7, 1960, at the old Calvary Baptist Church (corner of Jefferson and Houston) by his uncle, Pastor Emmet V. Rodriguez. They were happily married until Johnny’s death on April 13, 1983.
She completed the 3rd grade and continued her learning in life while working on local ranches with her family. She worked as an Environmental Services Supervisor for the Kerrville State Hospital for over 20 years before retiring to start her new role as a grandmother. She was a longtime member of Calvary Baptist Church and served in many roles with her husband from keeping the inside and outside maintained to attending services as often as she could. She passed on Good Friday and got to celebrate Easter of 2022 up in heaven with our Heavenly Father.