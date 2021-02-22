Jerry Mac Arthur
JUNCTION — Services for Jerry Mac Arthur, 82, of Junction, who died Friday, Feb. 12, 2021, at his residence, are pending at Kimble Funeral Home, Junction.
Barbara J. Lewis
KERRVILLE — Services for Barbara J. Lewis, 77, of Kerrville, who died Sunday, Feb. 21, 2021, at her residence, are pending at Grimes Funeral Chapels of Kerrville.
J.B. Pugh
KERRVILLE — Services for J.B. Pugh, 80, of Kerrville, who died Saturday, Feb. 20, 2021, at his residence, are pending at Grimes Funeral Chapels of Kerrville.