Linda Faye Head
KERRVILLE — Services for Linda Faye Head, 78, of Kerrville, who died Monday, June 8, 2020, at her residence, are pending at Grimes Funeral Chapels of Kerrville.
Paul Hodgson
KERRVILLE — Services for Paul Hodgson, 95, of Kerrville, who died Monday, June 8, 2020, at a local hospital, are pending at Kerrville Funeral Home.
Milda Kothmann
FREDERICKSBURG — Services for Milda Kothmann, 75, of Fredericksburg, who died Monday, June 8, 2020, are pending at Kimble Funeral Home.
Kathlyeen Rittimann
KERRVILLE — Services for Kathlyeen Rittimann, 72, of Kerrville, who died Sunday, June 7, 2020, at her residence, are pending at Grimes Funeral Chapels of Kerrville.