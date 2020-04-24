Jerry Jack Moore
Services at a later date
SAN ANTONIO — Services for Jerry Jack Moore, 83, of Kerrville, who died Tuesday, April 21, 2020, in a San Antonio hospital, will be held at a later date.
Arrangements are entrusted to Grimes Funeral Chapels of Kerrville.
Jack Ramsey
Graveside services today
KERRVILLE — Graveside services for Jack Ramsey, 96, of Kerrville, who died Monday, April 20, 2020, at Hilltop Village Nursing and Rehabilitation Center, will be at 10 a.m. Friday, April 24, 2020, at Garden of Memories in Kerrville, with the Rev. Donna Magee presiding.
Memorials may be given to the Hill Country Arts Foundation in Kerrville.
Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Grimes Funeral Chapels of Kerrville.