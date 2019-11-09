Edward Murphy has gone with our father in heaven on October 28, 2019.
He was born August 1, 1973.
Murphy was preceded in death by his mother, Rosinda Murphy; and sister, Joyce.
He is survived by his wife, Valerie Murphy; daughters, Gabriella, Jessica, Monica and McKenna; sons, Edward, Ryken, Jason and Mason; and six grandchildren. He is also survived by one sister, Eva Martin; and two brothers, Fred Duckworth and Ronnie Duckworth.
He will be remembered for the love of his children and grandchildren. Murphy enjoyed being around family and friends, playing pool and barbecuing.
Your time here is gone but our memories will never end.
Our family would like to extend our sincere thanks to Rosemary Ybarra and his brothers and sister in Christ, Stephen Rodriguez, Tony Montoya, and Nicole Ybarra Rodriguez.