Leonard Wayne Thorp, age 62, passed away at a local hospital in Kerrville, Texas, on October 17, 2019. He was born in Houston, Texas, to mother, Verda Steele and father, Melvin Thorp.
He lived his life surrounded by friends and family and worked hard as an HVAC Service Tech to provide for his family.
Leonard’s surviving family is wife, Sandra Thorp; and children, Crystal, Richard, Michell and Chasity. He was a loving grandfather to nine and great-grandfather of two. He was also loved by his sister-in-law, Odessa Harris of Beeville, Texas, and brother-in-law, James/Geri Kronenbitter of Beeville, Texas, as well as family from Ohio.
He was a loving and caring person and made memorable friends everywhere he went.
Memorial services will be at 2 p.m. Thursday, October 24, 2019, at Grimes Funeral Chapels, with the Rev. John Onstott officiating.
Condolences may be sent at www.grimesfuneralchapels.com by selecting the “Send Condolences” link.
Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Grimes Funeral Chapels of Kerrville.