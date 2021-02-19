Sara Jo Holcomb

Sara Jo Williams Holcomb, age 90, of Carrollton, Texas, passed away Wednesday, February 17, 2021.
She was born September 16, 1930, in Beeville, Texas, born to Orillian and Vesta (Gentry) Williams.
Sara Jo grew up in Ingram, where her mother taught elementary in the Ingram schools. She graduated from Tivy High School in 1948.
She married Ronald Wallace Holcomb Jr. on March 13, 1953, in San Antonio, Texas. They moved to Houston in 1955. She was a court clerk with the City of Houston and upon her retirement they moved to Ingram in 1992. In December 2019, as a widow, she moved to Carrollton to be near her daughter.
She was a member of the Church of Christ and supported several with her late husband.
Survivors include daughter, Sharon Wilkinson and husband, Jim of Carrollton, Texas; sons, Ronald Wallace Holcomb III and wife, Tamara of Waxahachie, Texas, Mark Holcomb and Barry Holcomb and wife, Jo Ann of Pearland, Texas; grandchildren, Shelby Storts and husband, Justin, Lindsey Holcomb, Luke Saling and Ruth Mannis; six great-grandchildren; and nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 24, 2021, at Grimes Funeral Chapels.
Graveside services will be at 2 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 25, 2021, at Hunt Japonica Cemetery, with Rand Zuber and Rustin Zuber officiating.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the local food banks or In Search of the Lord’s Way.
Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Grimes Funeral Chapels of Kerrville.