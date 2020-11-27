KERRVILLE — Lial James “LJ” Webber went home on Thursday, November 19, 2020. LJ was born in San Antonio on July 11, 1954, to James and Lila Webber. He was a loving husband, father and role model. A talented musician, singer and songwriter, LJ touched countless lives through his music. He loved with all his heart and gave every last effort in everything he did. A true cowboy, LJ rode for the brand, leaving his legacy in the hearts of others.
He was preceeded in death by his father and mother; and his sister, Dian Piper.