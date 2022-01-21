Sammie Hyde Sanborn, age 86, of Kerrville, Texas, was surrounded by family before dying peacefully in her sleep at home on Saturday morning, January 15, 2022. She was in hospice care for three months prior and was brave to the end.
Sammie is survived by her adoring husband of 63 years, Marvin L. Sanborn. Children, Brad Sanborn, Joleen Sanborn and husband, Alex Thurlow, and her beloved grandchildren, Katarina Sanborn and Blake Sanborn, will greatly miss her unconditional love, support and guidance. She is leaving behind her brother, Leon H. Hyde.