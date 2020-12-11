John Conrad Martin, 85, of Center Point, passed away on December 10, 2020, in a local hospital. He was born in Altus, Oklahoma, to Imogene and Ralph Martin on October 12, 1935.
He worked as a school maintenance supervisor at Galena Park ISD. He was a member of the First Baptist Church of Center Point, where he served as a Deacon. He was very active in Little League in his earlier days and served as President of Little League in Channelview, Texas. He also liked to fish.
During a meeting this week, a representative of the Las Vegas Sands casinos argued that Texas would be a great market for casino gaming, but the state also has some of the strictest gambling laws in the country. What do you think?