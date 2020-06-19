Francis C. Butler
KERRVILLE — Services for Francis C. “Curly” Butler, 78, of Kerrville, who died Wednesday, June 17, 2020, in Kerrville, are pending at Wright’s Funeral Parlor, Kerrville.
Melody Chipman
KERRVILLE — Services for Melody Chipman, 59 of Kerrville, who died Thursday, June 18, 2020, at her residence, are pending at Grimes Funeral Chapels of Kerrville.
Susan Eklund
KERRVILLE — Services for Susan Eklund, 81, of Kerrville, who died Thursday, June 18, 2020, at a local hospital, are pending at Kerrville Funeral Home.
Wayne Elmer Lee
INGRAM — Services for Wayne Elmer Lee, 75, of Ingram, who died Thursday, June 18, 2020, at his residence, are pending at Grimes Funeral Chapels of Kerrville.