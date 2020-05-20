Vivian Esther Rogers, 81, peacefully went to be with the Lord on May 19, 2020.
She was born in Kerrville, Texas, on February 18, 1939, to Effie Dell “Bonnie” Toler Upton and Louis M. Upton and was later adopted as a child into the Baldwin family.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Louis Upton, Bonnie and Owen Baldwin; her husband, R.J. Kuykendall (1980); and husband, William Dudley Rogers (2010); and grandson, Randall Perkins (2012).
Vivian was a lifelong resident of Kerrville apart from a few short years in West Texas. Her heart was always in Kerrville, where she raised her three children and loved the character of the town.
She graduated from Tivy High School and was a member of the International Order of the Rainbow for Girls, Masonic Youth Service Organization.
Vivian worked at The Kerrville Daily Times and the Kerr County Courthouse. Later in life, she enjoyed buying and selling antiques.
She was a member of the First Christian Church of Kerrville for many years.
She is survived by her daughter, Kandy Kuykendall Perkins and husband, Rod; son, R.J. Kuykendall Jr. and wife, Janice; daughter, Esther Kuykendall; step-son, Darren Rogers and wife, Sandra; step-daughter, Darcy Rogers Presley and husband, Shelby; step-son, David Rogers and wife, Donna; grandchildren, Trevor and Laura Perkins, Emily and Adam Cantwell, Trey and Kim Kuykendall, Hailee Steinberg, Rachael Steinberg, Steven Burgess, Brooke Burgess, Brandon Rogers, Carson Rogers and Kendall Rogers; great-grandchildren, Coleson Kuykendall and Aubryn Kuykendall; and sisters, Betty Flood and Carol Baldwin Nagle Fite.
The family would like to thank the staff of The Village of Garden Ridge for their loving care during her residence there. We also thank the Heart of Texas Hospice for their services.
Graveside services will be held Thursday, May 21, 2020, at 11 a.m. at the Garden of Memories Cemetery. Mike Williams, Zion Lutheran Church will officiate.
Condolences may be sent at www.grimesfuneralchapels.com by selecting the “Send Condolences” link.
Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Grimes Funeral Chapels of Kerrville.