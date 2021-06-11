William Harrison Stutts was welcomed into the arms of our loving Savior on June 6, 2021. He was born to Jimpsey Harrison and William Bee on December 31, 1931, in San Antonio, Texas. He was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Robert; and wife, Evelyn Courville Stutts.
Bill graduated from Thomas Jefferson High School in 1949 and Trinity University in 1954 with a degree in business administration. Here he served in the ROTC C company as a cadet officer and was shortly after commissioned in the United States Army. While stationed at Fort Polk, Louisiana, he met Evelyn Courville. He married Evelyn on December 14, 1952, where they spent their early years together living in San Antonio and gave birth to their two children, Nancy and William. Shortly after, they moved to the Dallas area and resided there until 1969. Bill and his family then moved to Huntington Beach, California, where he spent six years working as an auditor before returning back to the Dallas area to finish his career in 1976 as a certified public accountant.
