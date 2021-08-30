James Alvin “Jim” Lehne, 78, of Center Point, Texas, passed away Friday, Aug. 27, 2021, in Kerrville, Texas. He was born in San Antonio to Alvin Charles Lehne and Meta Dietz Lehne on May 14, 1943. He married Maudy Koenig Lehne on Feb. 14, 1986.
He went to school at Jefferson High School in San Antonio, Texas. He graduated from Texas A&M University in 1965, with a bachelor’s in Industrial Distribution. He was a member of the Aggies Corps of Cadets in the E1 Unit. He worked for Armco Steel Corporation until the demise of the steel industry. He then moved to San Antonio and worked for Industrial International Incorporated. Shortly after that, he and Maudy started their own company called Contractor Specialties and Supply, which continues to operate under daughter Carla Coan.
The Electric Reliability Council of Texas announced “tight grid conditions” related to outages and increased June usage of power. ERCOT has requested everyone set their thermostats at 78 degrees or higher. Supposedly, this decreases usages by 6-8%. The request lasts through Friday, June 18.