Millard Leon “Onnie” Bennett
Services today
JUNCTION — Services for Millard Leon “Onnie” Bennett, 80, who died Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020, at his home on the Bennett Ranch in Kimble County, will be at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2020, at Kimble Funeral Home, with visitation prior to the service at 10 a.m. Interment will follow in Copperas Cemetery.
Memorials may be made to First United Methodist Church, 301 Church St., Sulphur Springs, TX 75497, where Onnie was a long-time member, or New Century Hospice, 2210 Bandera Highway, Suite 2B, Kerrville, TX 78028.
Arrangements are under the direction and personal care of the professionals at Kimble Funeral Home, Junction.
Aleta Kingen Finger
Services Thursday
KERRVILLE — Services for Aleta Kingen Finger, 91, of Kerrville, who died Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020, in Kerrville, will be at 2 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 23, 2020, at Grimes Funeral Chapels. Interment will follow at Garden of Memories Cemetery.
Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Grimes Funeral Chapels of Kerrville.
John J.B. Miller
Services Wednesday
KERRVILLE — A celebration of life for John J.B. Miller, 87, of Kerrville, who died Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020, at Brookdale Kerrville, will be at 10 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2020, at the Inn of the Hills, 1001 Junction Highway, Kerrville, in the Blue Bonnet room.
Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Grimes Funeral Chapels of Kerrville.
Santford Earl Ramsey
Services Thursday
KERRVILLE — Graveside services for Santford Earl Ramsey, 86, of Ingram, who died Sunday, Jan. 12, 2020, in a Kerrville care center, will be at 10:15 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 23, 2020. at Fort Sam Houston National Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, the family invites you to make a donation to the Parkinson’s Foundation.
Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Grimes Funeral Chapels of Kerrville.
Cecil James “Buddy” Ward
Services Wednesday
KERRVILLE — Services for Cecil James “Buddy” Ward, 89, of Kerrville, who died Friday, Jan. 17, 2020, in a local care center, will be at 10 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2020, at Grimes Funeral Chapels. Memorials may be made to the American Cancer Society.
Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Grimes Funeral Chapels of Kerrville.