James Martin McNutt, 76, of Medina, TX, passed away on August 23, 2021, at his home in Medina. He was born in Houston, TX, to Herbert L. McNutt Jr. and Mary M. McNutt.
He was a longtime resident of El Paso, TX, where he graduated from Burges High School in 1962 and entered the U.S. Navy. He served on a gasoline tanker in Vietnam during that Conflict. He spent more than 20 years working in communications and electronics manufacturing. He was a member of the VFW of Comfort and the Chili Appreciation Society International.
