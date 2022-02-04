January 26, 2022, marks a day when laughter and joy ceased for Robert Miller Cousin when he took his last breath. Bob was born on July 4, 1947, to Margaret Jene Copeland and Bethel E. Cousin. Then, in 1982, she married George Copland and lived in Kerrville, TX. In 1967, Robert Cousin began his Army career, until he retired in 1991. After 24 years as an Air Traffic Controller, Bob retired from the Army and went to college at DeVry, earning a Bachelor of Science in Computer Information Systems in 1994. In 2000, his parents Margaret and George Copland became sick so Bob and his wife Ethel moved in to care for them till they passed.
These are the facts of his life, but they are not the most important parts of his life. He loved classic rock and Hooters. He rarely went someplace without making people laugh or smile. He lost his right foot to diabetes and wrote funny messages on his stump. He always had a funny T-shirt on to make anyone smile, did wheelchair wheelies on the sidewalk and brought chocolate kisses to the staff at hospitals and doctor’s offices. No matter what happened to him, he was always ready with a good joke and a great attitude. He brought joy wherever he went. Even at home, where his wife, Ethel, daughter, Sonja, and son-in-law, Chris lived with him and loved doing whatever they could for him out of sheer love.