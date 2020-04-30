Richard Van Klaveren
Viewing Friday
LEAKEY — Richard Van Klaveren, 94, died Saturday, April 25, 2020. There will be closed casket viewing from 1 to 7 p.m. Friday, May 1, 2020, from 1 to 7 p.m. at Nelson Funeral Home, 275 Market St. in Leakey.
He will be laid to rest next to his wife in the Leakey cemetery at 11 a.m. Saturday, May 2, 2020.
Maggie Elizabeth Shindle
February 27, 1975 – March, 21, 2020
SEATTLE, Wash. — Maggie Elizabeth Shindle, 45, a former resident of Uvalde and Pipe Creek, died March 21, 2020, at the University of Washington Medical Center in Seattle, Washington.
Any donation on her behalf can be made to Freeman-Fritts Animal Shelter in Kerrville.
Any condolences may be sent to Dr. Richard and Patsy Shindle, P.O. Box 876, Hunt, TX 78024.