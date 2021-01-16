Dr. Anand Wasudeo Mehendale, 67, a neurologist and addiction medicine specialist who made it his life’s mission to care for the ailing and to promote recovery in those battling addiction, died December 19, 2020, of complications arising from COVID-19.
Born in Barsi, Maharashtra, India, on April 13, 1953, Dr. Mehendale earned his medical degree from B.J. Medical College, graduating in the top of his class. After arriving in the U.S. in 1977, he went on to complete his neurology residency at the University of Arizona before completing his fellowship in higher cortical dysfunction, epilepsy, neuropsychiatry and EEG at the UT Health Sciences Center in San Antonio. After a stint working as Chief of the Neurosciences Division and Director of Medical Services at the Kerrville State Hospital and serving as Medical Director of La Hacienda Treatment Center, Dr. Mehendale went into private practice, forming Phoenix Medical Associates in 1998, where he worked dutifully until his passing.
Video game systems have been available since at least the 1980s, which means there are now multiple generations of gamers. We're curious to know what kind of video games you prefer, whether they run on game systems, cellphones, tablets, desktops or laptops. Please select your favorite kind.