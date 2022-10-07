Genia Joann “Jody” Wilson passed away Tuesday, Oct. 4, 2022, surrounded by her family in Kerrville, TX. Jody was born in Beaumont, TX, on Oct. 7, 1932, to Rufus and Agnes Bowers.
She lived in Beaumont for 60 years and attended French High School there. Jody was married to the late Elray Wilson for 62 years. She served as the church secretary in Beaumont for many years. She was a very devoted mom to her 3 children, Steve, Tim and Judy. Jody was active with their school, always helping when she could. Hosting their friends and youth group on a weekly basis was a common occurrence at their house. She was a servant to everyone she met, taking others under her wing, cooking meals, and making everyone feel included and truly loved.