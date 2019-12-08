Margaret L. Kunz
Services Wednesday
KERRVILLE — Services for Margaret L. Kunz, 97, of Kerrville, who died Friday, December 6, 2019, will be held at 10 a.m.Wednesday, December 11, 2019, at Notre Dame Catholic Church. Interment will follow at Garden of Memories Cemetery.
Visitation will be held from 5 to 6 p.m. Tuesday, December 10, 2019, at Grimes Funeral Chapels of Kerrville and will be followed by a Rosary at 6 p.m. officiated by Deacon Sonny Kaufhold.
Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Grimes Funeral Chapels of Kerrville.
Thomas H. “Tom” Browne
Services pending
SAN ANTONIO — Services for Thomas H. “Tom” Browne, 86, of Kerrville, who died Saturday, December 7, 2019, in a San Antonio hospital, are pending at Grimes Funeral Chapels of Kerrville.
Neva Reed
Services pending
JUNCTION — Services for Neva Reed, of Junction, who died Saturday, December 7, 2019, at her residence in Junction, are pending at Grimes Funeral Chapels of Bandera.