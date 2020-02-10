Josephine Fitzhenry Hodge died peacefully in her sleep on February 4th, 2020 in Fredericksburg, Texas at the age of 96.
She is preceded in death by her husband, Ralph Dewey Hodge of Norman, Oklahoma.
Josephine is survived by her brother, OC Fitzhenry and three children, Robert, Patricia and James and five grandchildren.
Josephine was born on March 29, 1923 in Hope, Texas. She graduated from high school in 1941. She married Ralph, in 1948.
A memorial is scheduled for 2-4 PM, February 9th at The Meridian at 2101 Athens Ave, Kerrville, TX 78028, with a reception to follow. All are welcome to attend and celebrate Jo’s life. Please call 832-723-3958 for gate code and other information.
Condolences may be sent at www.grimesfuneralchapels.com by selecting the “Send Condolences” link.
Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Grimes Funeral Chapels of Kerrville.