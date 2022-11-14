John M. Silva, 73, of Kerrville, passed away on Veterans Day, November 11, 2022. He was born in Victoria, Texas, on June 25, 1949. He married the love of his life, Dora, on November 14, 1970, in San Antonio, Texas. They both raised their two children with love and positive affirmations!
After graduating from Edgewood High School in San Antonio, Texas, he was drafted into the Vietnam War and served in the Army and Air Force. From the Army, he was awarded the National Defense Service Medal, Vietnam Service Medal, Vietnam Campaign Medal, 2X Overseas Service Bars, M14 Sharpshooter, M16 Expert. From the Air Force, he was awarded the Longevity Service Ribbon with 1 Bronze Oak Leaf, Good-Conduct Medal with 1 Bronze Oak Leaf, National Defense Service Medal, Outstanding Unit Award with 1 Bronze Oak Leaf, Vietnam Service Medal and the Vietnam Campaign Medal.