Williby A. “Bill” Henley, 98, died on January 6, 2020, at the Kerrville VA Hospital.
He was born on a farm in Wingate, Texas, on August 4, 1921. He married Dorothy F. Henley in 1994, and she predeceased him in 2015.
Bill graduated from high school in 1939 and immediately joined the U.S. Army. He went into Europe on June 6, 1944, on Omaha Beach, fought across France and Belgium, and was wounded in January 1945, during the Battle of the Bulge. He was awarded the Bronze Star.
Bill had been a volunteer fireman, Lions Club member, lifetime Mason and Order of the Eastern Star. He also was a board member of the First United Methodist Church in Junction and elder at the First Christian Church in Kerrville.
After the war, Bill worked for the West Texas Utilities Company in Ballinger and was transferred to Junction in 1947. While there, he met best friend and partner, W.H. “Smokey” Meredith. They formed a floor covering, electrical and appliance store and later joined Lloyd “Butch” Williamson to form and build Junction Cable View. Bill later retired from the Kerrville VA Hospital as an electrician.
Bill was the last survivor of his family of three sisters and two brothers.
He is survived by his son, Steve (Judy); five grandchildren; and 11 great-grandchildren.
Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, January 8, 2020, at Grimes Funeral Chapels in Kerrville.
A memorial service will be at 10 a.m. Thursday, January 9, 2020, at the First Christian Church, with Chaplain Carl Bryant officiating. Interment will be in Wingate, Texas, at a later date.
Memorials may be given to the Hill Country Youth Ranch or First Christian Church.
The family wishes to express their appreciation to the “Home of the Brave” for their loving care.
