Noemi Gonzalez
Private services planned
KERRVILLE — Noemi Gonzalez, 38, of Kerrville, died Wednesday, April 15, 2020. Private interment will be at Mountain View Cemetery in Kerrville.
Funeral arrangements are under the care of Wright’s Funeral Parlor.
Darlene Barlow Lindley
Memorial at a later date
KERRVILLE — A memorial gathering for Darlene Barlow Lindley, 92, who died Thursday, April 9, 2020, will be held at a later date. Interment will be at Oak Hills Cemetery in Lawrence, Kansas.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the Butt-Holdsworth Memorial Library, 505 Water St., Kerrville, TX 78028.
Funeral arrangements are under the care of Wright’s Funeral Parlor.
Ethan Hiram O’Neal
Private services planned
AUSTIN — Graveside services for Ethan Hiram O’Neal, 47, of Austin, who died Friday, April 17, 2020, in an Austin hospital, will be held privately.
Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Grimes Funeral Chapels of Kerrville.
Jack Fredrick “Rick” Scott
Services at a later date
SAN ANTONIO — Interment services for Jack Fredrick “Rick” Scott, 77, who died Tuesday, March 31, 2020, in San Antonio, will be held at a later date at Fort Sam Houston National Cemetery in San Antonio.
Funeral arrangements are under the care of Wright’s Funeral Parlor.
Pauline V. Stone
Private services planned
AMARILLO — Private graveside services for Pauline V. Stone, 90, of Amarillo, who died Saturday, April 18, 2020, at her residence, will be held at Hunt Japonica Cemetery in Hunt.
The family suggests memorials may be made to the American Cancer Society, at www.cancer.org.
Local arrangements are entrusted to Grimes Funeral Chapels of Kerrville.