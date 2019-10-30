Kathryn Joann Faust, 86, passed from this life on October 26, 2019, in Kerrville, Texas.
She was born May 9, 1933, in Earth, Texas, to John Louis and Maurine (Damron) Howard.
Kathryn married Ralph Frederick Faust on December 9, 1962, in California. She worked in real estate for over 40 years while also owning and operating many businesses throughout her life. Kathryn was quick to share her faith in the Lord. She never met a stranger and will be dearly missed by all that knew her.
She was preceded in death by her parents, John and Maurine Howard; brother, Alan Howard; and daughter-in-law, Linda Simpson.
Those left honor and cherish her memory include her husband, of 58 years, Ralph Faust; three sons, Mike Simpson and his children, Ryan and Jodi; David Simpson and wife, Deborah and their children, Cory, Calla, Tanner and Joanna; Troy Faust and wife, Michelle and their children, Megan, Hannah, Matt, Maggie and Samantha; as well as 20 great-grandchildren and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.
A celebration of Kathryn’s life will be at 10 a.m. Thursday, October 31, 2019, at Kerrville Funeral Home, 1221 Junction Highway, Kerrville, Texas, with Pastor Justin Carpenter officiating.
