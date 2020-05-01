Charles Henry Bowman
No services planned
KERRVILLE — No services will be held for Charles Henry Bowman, 65, of Kerrville, who died Wednesday, April 29, 2020, at his residence.
Arrangements are entrusted to Grimes Funeral Chapels of Kerrville.
Viola Lillian Feuge Blackwell Jones
Services at a later date
FREDERICKSBURG — A celebration of the life of Viola Lillian Feuge Blackwell Jones, 89, who died Friday, April 24, 2020, will be held at a later date.
The family will conduct private graveside services at Der Stadt Friedhof with the Rev. Ron Windecker officiating.
Memorial contributions may be made to Labor of Love at Zion Lutheran Church, Zion Lutheran Church or the charity of one’s choice.
Arrangements are under the direction of Fredericksburg Funeral Home.
Curtis L. “Corky” McDaniel Jr.
Memorial services at a later date
ELFRIDA, Arizona — Memorial services for Curtiz L. “Corky” McDaniel Jr., 66, of Elfrida, Arizona, formerly of Kerrville, who died Sunday, April 26, 2020, will be held at a later date.
Wylie “Peep” Thomas Jr.
Services at a later date
SAN ANTONIO — Memorial services for Wylie “Peep” Thomas Jr., 77, of Junction, who died Tuesday, April 28, 2020, at a San Antonio hospital, will be held at a later date at Possum Kingdom Lake.
Arrangements are under the direction and personal care of the professionals at Kimble Funeral Home, Junction.