Antoinette Lera Click, 72, of Bandera, Texas, passed from this life on April 22, 2021. She was born in Galveston, Texas, on February 10,1949, to Alfred Lera Sr. and Margaret Loraine Lera.
Antoinette was a single Mom and a woman of great humility. She had courage, strength, integrity and always worked hard to provide for her kids growing up. She loved horses, Great Danes and animals in general. Lately she enjoyed watching the birds on her front porch and joined a bird watching group on FB. She worked as a waitress for 30+ years to provided a good life for her children: Danielle, Delona and Dusty. Her kids wore name brand clothes while she would go to work with ripped panty hose and a broken car. Antoinette would work long shifts; however, she would always wake her kids up for school and make them breakfast. All she ever wanted was for her kids to be safe, healthy and happy. No matter whatever happened in life it was always going to be OK because her kids had their Mom and she was her families Rock, their Safe Place, their Home! She was always so easygoing, easy to please and had such a funny, great sense of humor. The most selfless, sweet, honest, dependable, patient person you would have ever known. Her Legacy will live on through her children, and they will make her proud!