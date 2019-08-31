Thomas Alexander King, 56, passed from this life, and we wanna believe his Ma was there to hold his hand and show him the way!
A “RIVER-TRIBUTE, TOAST-TO-TOM” will be held Saturday, September 7, 2019, at 5 o’clock! Let’s gather at “Tom’s Crossing”... a.k.a. Freeman Crossing, along the Medina River. BYO “RIVER-GEAR” — GUITARS & TIE-DYED T-shirts encouraged!
In lieu of fowers, monetary contributions will be graciously accepted and appreciated tremendously. Please consider a donation in Tom’s name to a charity of your choice or send to The King Family, P.O. Box 291204, Kerrville, TX 78029.
Full obituary may be seen online courtesy of Wrights Funeral Parlor, wrightsfuneralparlor.net.