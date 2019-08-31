Thomas Alexander King

Thomas Alexander King

Thomas Alexander King, 56, passed from this life, and we wanna believe his Ma was there to hold his hand and show him the way!

A “RIVER-TRIBUTE, TOAST-TO-TOM” will be held Saturday, September 7, 2019, at 5 o’clock! Let’s gather at “Tom’s Crossing”... a.k.a. Freeman Crossing, along the Medina River. BYO “RIVER-GEAR” — GUITARS & TIE-DYED T-shirts encouraged!

In lieu of fowers, monetary contributions will be graciously accepted and appreciated tremendously. Please consider a donation in Tom’s name to a charity of your choice or send to The King Family, P.O. Box 291204, Kerrville, TX 78029.

Full obituary may be seen online courtesy of Wrights Funeral Parlor, wrightsfuneralparlor.net.