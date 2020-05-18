Lorena Mann Conner was born December 8, 1915, in Richland Springs, Texas. She graduated from Richland Springs High School in 1933. She lived there until her marriage on July 30, 1941, in Hollywood, California, to W. Clyde Conner.
They raised three children: one daughter and two sons. They lived in New Orleans, Louisiana, for about 30 years. In 1978 they retired to Kerrville, Texas. She and Clyde had been married 49 years when Clyde died in 1990. Lorena continued to live alone in Kerrville ever since. She died May 14, 2020, at the age of 104.
Lorena was preceded in death by her husband, W. Clyde Conner; her parents, William Edgar and Annie Rena Ellis Mann; four brothers, Gilbert R., William Prentice, James Wayland, and Raymond Edgar Mann.
She is survived by one sister, Panzee Ruth Fikes. Surviving children are Joan Elaine Richardson, Kenneth Clyde Conner and Charles Patrick Conner. There are eight grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren.
Lorena was a faithful member of Trinity Baptist Church for over 40 years and loved the friends she made there.
The family would like to thank the staff of River Hills Health and Rehabilitation for their loving care during her lengthy residence there. She appreciated the resident-friends she made there. We also thank Peterson Hospice for their services near the end of her life.
Public visitation will be from 10 a.m. to noon Wednesday, May 20, 2020, at Grimes Funeral Chapels in Kerrville. Private graveside services will be at 1 p.m. at the Garden of Memories Cemetery. This will be officiated by Pastor Barry Fikes (Lorena’s nephew).
Condolences may be sent via their website:www.grimesfuneralchapels.com, click “Send Condolences.”
Final arrangements are under the direction of Grimes Funeral Chapels.