Donald Pat Edson, 79, went to be with our Lord on April 1, 2021, in Kerrville, Texas, surrounded by his family. He was born in Kerrville on October 17, 1941, to Harris and Clara Edson. He married Julia “Judy” Edson on November 27, 1965, in Brownwood, Texas.
Pat graduated from Tivy High School, Class of ’59. He manufactured custom furniture at the family business, Edson’s Kerrcrafters. He was a veteran and served with the United States Army. Pat was a member and Deacon of Western Hills Baptist Church.