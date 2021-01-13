Vicki Sue Coulson

Vicki Sue (Nickerson) Coulson, 76, of Ingram, Texas, formerly of Waverly, Iowa, left this life peacefully to be with her Lord on December 13, 2020. She was married to the late Merle “Sonny” Coulson on Dec. 18, 1977.
Vicki Sue was born in Marshalltown, Iowa, on August 9, 1944. She attended school in Waverly — Shell Rock through the end of her junior year and finished in Pocahontas after her family moved. She later went on and became a CPA. Vicki and Sonny moved to Ingram in 1992. She loved to create, and she was always making jewelry, knitting and other crafts. Vicki enjoyed her church, family and her friends.
