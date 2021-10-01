Jay Brian Cox passed from this life on Saturday, September 18, 2021, following a valiant battle with cancer.
Jay was born on November 7, 1957, in Texas City, Texas, to J.R. and Mary Cox. He proudly served in the U.S. Army and was stationed at Ft. Hood, Texas, and Camp Casey, South Korea. Jay worked at the Kerrville State Hospital and retired following 26 years of service; operated a local access television station for his community; employed with Dollar General of Ingram; and was a published author.