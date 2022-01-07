Corey Sparkman, 26, of Beaumont, died Tuesday, Dec. 14, 2021. He was born on July 25, 1995, in Fredericksburg.
Survivors include his parents, Dan Sparkman and Kelly Sparkman; wife, Katelynn Sparkman; baby Penelope on the way; sisters, Katie Perez and her husband, Marino, and Lauren Skloss and her husband, Brad; brothers, Nick Crisp and his wife, Alyssa, and Jason Crisp; aunt, Sandra Sparkman; uncle, Cliff Nichols; great-aunt, Nell Crisp; nieces, Ava Perez and Ella Perez; nephews, Maverick Skloss, Dylan Skloss, Gage Crisp and James Crisp; nieces, Marley Crisp, Liliah Crisp and Ava Crisp; and great-nephew, Alec Perez.