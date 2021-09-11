Roddy Glenn Martin

Roddy Glenn Martin, 66, of Kerrville, passed away on September 6, 2021, in Kerrville. He was born in Abilene to Sunshine and Bob Martin on April 16, 1955. He married Stephanie Martin on March 8, 1985, in Kerrville.  

He went to school at Mac Arthur High School. Accomplishments after were Martin’s Mobile Wash, South Tx Powerwash and Striping, South Tx Traffic Products, Sealcoat Specialists LLC, and many other entrepreneur endeavors.