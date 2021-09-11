Roddy Glenn Martin, 66, of Kerrville, passed away on September 6, 2021, in Kerrville. He was born in Abilene to Sunshine and Bob Martin on April 16, 1955. He married Stephanie Martin on March 8, 1985, in Kerrville.
He went to school at Mac Arthur High School. Accomplishments after were Martin’s Mobile Wash, South Tx Powerwash and Striping, South Tx Traffic Products, Sealcoat Specialists LLC, and many other entrepreneur endeavors.
The Electric Reliability Council of Texas announced “tight grid conditions” related to outages and increased June usage of power. ERCOT has requested everyone set their thermostats at 78 degrees or higher. Supposedly, this decreases usages by 6-8%. The request lasts through Friday, June 18.