Karen Ann Wood McGough, 69, passed away on Nov. 6, 2021. She was born in Dallas, Texas, on Dec. 23, 1951, to Royce and Myrtle Wood. Karen moved to Kerrville with her family in August 1969 and graduated form Tivy High School in May 1970. She moved to Bryan after high school and remained there for the majority of her life, working as a deeds specialist for the Brazos County Appraisal District until her retirement in 2020. She moved to Loveland, Colo., in June 2021, to be near her son, Lance, and his family.
Karen was preceded in death by her parents, along with her brother, Randall Wood.