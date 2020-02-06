Helen Josephine “Josie” Poole Docos
Services pending
KERRVILLE — Services Helen Josephine “Josie” Poole Docos, 83, of Kerrville, who died Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2020, in a local care center, are pending and, when complete, will be announced by Grimes Funeral Chapels of Kerrville.
Eugene “Gene” Jones Pope
Services pending
SAN ANTONIO — Services for Eugene “Gene” Jones Pope, 93, of Kerrville, who died Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2020, in a San Antonio hospital, are pending and, when complete, will be announced by Grimes Funeral Chapels of Kerrville.
Richard Lee Daffron Sr.
Services Saturday
KERRVILLE — Memorial services for Richard Lee Daffron Sr., 81, of Center Point, who died Monday, Feb. 3, 2020, in a Kerrville care center, will be at 2 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020, at Open Arms Ministries, officiated by Pastor Thomas Jeffers.
Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Grimes Funeral Chapels of Kerrville.
Dora Angermiller Fehlis
Visitation today
VICTORIA — Visitation with family for Dora Angermiller Fehlis, 95, who died Sunday, Feb. 2, 2020, in Victoria, will be from 10 to 11 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 6, 2020, at Grimes Funeral Chapels in Kerrville. Private burial will be at Garden of Memories Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to a charity of your choice or to South Texas Hospice of Victoria.
Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Grimes Funeral Chapels of Kerrville.
Erik Lee Reyes
Mass Saturday
Funeral Mass for Erik Lee Reyes, 39, who died Monday, Feb. 3, 2020, in Kerrville, will be at 9:30 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 8, 2019, at Notre Dame Catholic Church, with interment to follow at Guadalupe Cemetery.
Visitation will be from 2 to 6 p.m. and the Rosary will follow at 6 p.m. Friday, Feb. 7, 2020, at Wright’s Funeral Parlor.
In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to help with burial expenses to Wright’s Funeral Parlor.
Funeral arrangements are under the care of Wright’s Funeral Parlor, Kerrville.
Texas Pauline Woolls
Services Saturday
KERRVILLE — An informal visitation for Texas Pauline Woolls, 89, of Kerrville, who died Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2020, in a local care center, will be at 2 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020, at Grimes Funeral Chapels. ‘
Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Grimes Funeral Chapels of Kerrville.