Molly Kyung Soon Yue Chur Blaisdell Johnson
Services Sunday
KERRVILLE — Memorial services for Molly Kyung Soon Yue Chur Blaisdell Johnson, 87, of Kerrville, who died Thursday, May 28, 2020, in a local care center, will be at 2 p.m. Sunday, June 7, 2020, at the Seventh-Day Adventist Church in Kerrville.
Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Grimes Funeral Chapels of Kerrville.
Charles Daniel “Danny” Mooney
Services today
KERRVILLE — Funeral services for Charles Daniel “Danny” Mooney, 62, of Kerrville, who died Tuesday, June 2, 2020, in Kerrville, will be at 2 p.m. Saturday, June 6, 2020, at Grimes Funeral Chapels, with Del Way of Calvary Temple officiating. Burial will follow at Center Point Cemetery.
Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Grimes Funeral Chapels of Kerrville.