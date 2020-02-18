Josefa Hernandez entered eternal rest on Friday, Feb. 14, 2020, at the blessed age of 99.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Juan Hernandez; son, Joe Hernandez; and granddaughter, Debra M. Zapata.
She is survived by daughters, Florence Lara, Grace Morquecho and Petra Valderaz (Valentin); sons, Juan Hernandez Jr. (Josie) and Fernando Hernandez (Silvia); grandchildren, Sylvia, Jimmy, Jerry, Mark, Eddie, Annette, Rachel, Michelle, Lares, Jonathon, Jagger and Shane; and numerous great-grandchildren.
Funeral services will be at 10 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2020, at Grimes Funeral Chapels. Interment will follow at Center Point Cemetery.
