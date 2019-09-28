SAN ANTONIO — A memorial Mass for Wesley Rupert Lane, 74, of Kerrville, who died Wednesday, Sept. 25, 2019, in San Antonio, will be at 9:30 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019, at Notre Dame Catholic Church in Kerrville, with Father David Wagner presiding.
Following his funeral Mass, his family will be receiving for his Irish wake at his home in Kerrville.
In lieu of flowers, please send a donation in Wesley’s name to either one of his favorite charities: St. Joseph’s Indian School, P.O. Box 326 Chamberlain, SD 57326, or Cal Farley’s Boys Ranch, 600 SW 11th Avenue Amarillo, TX 79101.